U.S. Embassy Donates Six Armored Suvs To Ukrainian Prosecutors In Frontline Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine received six armored vehicles from the U.S. Embassy, which will help protect the lives of prosecutors as they perform their duties in the frontline regions.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin wrote reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

“The support provided by @StateINL (U.S. Department of State International Narcotics and Law Enforcement – ed.) amid wartime challenges is invaluable. Expressed my deep gratitude to Joshua Temblador, Director of the INL Section at the US Embassy in Kyiv, for the multifaceted technical assistance and strategic advice. We greatly appreciate the donation,” reads the posting.

He noted that the PGO's“stable cooperation” with INL has become the solid foundation for the development of the Prosecutor General's Office's institutional capacity, particularly in investigating Russian war crimes, ensuring support for victims and witnesses and streamlining the digital transformation of Ukrainian prosecution and law enforcement systems," Kostin noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed strategies during a meeting on March 18 in Kyiv with his counterparts from the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathan Brooks and Tim Rank, as well as with Jared Kimball, legal adviser at the US Embassy in Ukraine, and FBI legal attaché Chris Geiger investigation of Russian cybercrimes committed against the Ukrainian state and partner countries.