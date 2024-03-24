Study shows video games result in erectile dysfunction

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by Chinese scientists has shed light on a potential correlation between extended computer use and an elevated risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. The research, published in the 'Andrology' journal, analyzed data from over 220,000 men aged 40 to 69, revealing startling findings regarding the impact of prolonged screen time on men's sexual health.



According to the study's findings, for every additional 1.2 hours spent using a computer, a man's likelihood of experiencing erectile dysfunction more than triples, increasing by 3.57 times. The researchers postulate that long-term screen exposure may hinder sperm production, ultimately leading to impotence. Notably, the study did not find similar associations between other sedentary activities such as watching television or driving a car and the risk of erectile dysfunction.



While the precise mechanism by which computer use affects erectile function remains unclear, the researchers observed a correlation between extended screen time and higher levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) in men. FSH, produced by the brain's pituitary gland, plays a crucial role in sperm production, and lower levels of this hormone may contribute to both decreased fertility and erectile dysfunction.



Interestingly, the study did not explore the impact of computer use on younger men under the age of 40, a demographic more prone to spending prolonged periods engaged in activities such as video gaming and social media use. However, the researchers emphasize the importance of moderate physical activity in potentially mitigating the effects of computer-induced erectile dysfunction.



The study's findings come at a time when concerns about the adverse effects of excessive screen time, particularly among younger individuals, are gaining traction. In China, where video games have been associated with various social issues, authorities have implemented measures aimed at curbing excessive gaming habits, including restrictions on gaming time for minors.



Overall, the study underscores the need for further research into the relationship between screen exposure and sexual health, as well as the importance of promoting balanced lifestyles that prioritize physical activity and limit excessive sedentary behavior.

