Second Edition Of Qatar CSR Summit To Begin On April 30

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the 11th Qatar CSR National Programme, the 2nd edition of Qatar CSR Summit will be held on April 30 under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The highly anticipated event will take place from April 30 to May 2 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) under the theme of 'The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy'.

Qatar University and Mubadara for Social Impact announced that alongside the conference and exhibition, the event will also include the annual Qatar CSR National Report and the prestigious Qatar CSR Awards; a special program that aims to honor organizations and individuals for embracing the principles of corporate responsibility in their business philosophy and operations to achieve positive impact on their stakeholders and adopt innovative sustainable solutions to pressing social challenges.

Prof. Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University and Chairman of the Conference Steering Committee, said:“The second edition of the conference represents a substantial advancement compared to its inaugural iteration held last May, whether in terms of participation or the topics covered. The event enjoys the vast support of dozens of public and private Qatari entities, including Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government Partner, and Ooredoo, the Exclusive Telecommunications Sponsor among others. In addition to leading local organizations, this year highlights extensive international participation from a range of esteemed academic and humanitarian institutions, such as the UN Global Compact, Unesco, and International Labour Organization.”

Referring to this year's theme 'The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy', Sobh commented:“The conference agenda promises to be packed with thought-provoking panel discussions, informative interventions, and interactive workshops covering various aspects of the circular economy, sustainability, and human rights. These sessions will be led by esteemed experts and academics from top business schools and participating international organizations. The conference will also host over 15 international speakers during its sessions and accompanying workshops.”

Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri, President of Mubadara for Social Impact and CEO of the National CSR Program, said:“The remarkable success of last year's event has captured the interest of numerous regional and international stakeholders in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and social development. We are excited about the extensive international participation anticipated this year.”

He added:“This event brings together key players in the field of corporate social responsibility from all over the world, promising to promote engaging discussions, facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise, and embrace CSR global best practices and impactful initiatives in Qatar.”

Speaking about Qatar CSR Awards, Jack Saba, General Manager of Mubadara, said:“Last year, Qatar CSR Awards honoured the best CSR programs and initiatives in Qatar, spanning over 37 government and private entities across various sectors. We are delighted to invite all organizations and companies implementing CSR programs and initiatives to apply this year for one of the awards given in 20 different categories. Selection of winners will be carried out by a special judging committee comprising professors and academics from Qatar University. Coinciding with International Workers' Day, Awards Gala Dinner will be held in the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel on May 1st. The ceremony will also pay recognition to the event's sponsors and supporters.”

Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, said:“Organizing Qatar CSR Summit is a testament to our company's commitment to enhancing social responsibility in Qatar. We aim to create a socially responsible event through a range of eco-friendly practices, such as using sustainable materials to construct pavilions. Exhibitions and conferences sector has always been a main driver of economic growth, and we are proud to demonstrate its potential as a catalyst for social responsibility and development.”