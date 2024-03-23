Russians Strike Kharkiv With Kh-35 Missile, Damaging Warehouses And Buildings Of Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, using a Kh-35 missile, and damaged warehouses and buildings of the enterprise.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
Russian troops attacked the city at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Read also:
Most difficult situation with electricity remains in Kharkiv
region - Ukrenergo
As reported, on March 23, Russian invaders shelled the industrial zone of one of the districts of Kharkiv. The mayor of the city informed that a non-residential building was damaged.
MENAFN23032024000193011044ID1108013803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.