Turkiye Shares Grief Of Russian People, Erdogan Says


3/23/2024 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the Russian government over the terrorist attack in Moscow and strongly condemned the attack, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the AK Party's rally in Ankara, Erdogan stressed that terrorism is unacceptable no matter who it comes from and whoever the perpetrator is: "We know the bloody, treacherous face of terrorism very well, and we share the grief of the Russian people."

As reported, a terrorist attack, which occurred last evening at the Crocus City Hall center in Moscow, tragically resulted in 150 fatalities. Russian authorities have detained 11 individuals in relation to the attack.

