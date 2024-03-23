Turkiye Shares Grief Of Russian People, Erdogan Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences
to the Russian government over the terrorist attack in Moscow and
strongly condemned the attack, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the AK Party's rally in Ankara, Erdogan stressed
that terrorism is unacceptable no matter who it comes from and
whoever the perpetrator is: "We know the bloody, treacherous face
of terrorism very well, and we share the grief of the Russian
people."
As reported, a terrorist attack, which occurred last evening at
the Crocus City Hall center in Moscow, tragically resulted in 150
fatalities. Russian authorities have detained 11 individuals in
relation to the attack.
