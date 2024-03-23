Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 85.39 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped by 87 cents to settle at USD 85.39 per barrel Friday compared to USD 86.26 pb Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude fell by 35 cents to settle at USD 85.43 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 44 cents to reach USD 80.63 pb. (end) km

