Ishaan Dhawan Talks About Holi Sequence In 'Dhruv Tara': 'Heartwarming Reunion'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the lead in 'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare' has opened up on the heartwarming Holi celebration in the show, calling it an absolute blast.

The audiences can look forward to the long-awaited reunion of Dhruv (Ishaan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), as she gets to know the truth about Dhruv being her husband, leading to a dramatic showdown with Suryapratap (Karan V Grover) and the exposure of all his lies.

Amid the unfolding drama, Dhruv and Tara, share a romantic dance and a heartwarming Holi celebration. As the long-separated couple finally reunites, Ishaan shared behind-the-scenes insights into the making of this beautiful sequence.

Talking about preparing for the Holi sequence, Ishaan said: "Shooting the Holi sequence was an absolute blast. The dance sequences were relatively light, focusing mainly on expressions, thanks to the choreographers who made it effortless for us. It is such a visually appealing scene with romance and colours, and Dhruv and Tara finally reuniting."

The actor further shared that the biggest challenge was the heat which made shooting outdoors quite demanding.

"But with the support of my co-actor Riya, the production team, and the entire crew behind the scenes, the outcome was simply beautiful. The upcoming sequence, along with the Holi celebrations, promises a rollercoaster of emotions; there's tears, grief, love, revenge, and a heartwarming reunion, offering viewers a delightful treat," he added.

'Dhruv Tara' airs on Sony SAB.