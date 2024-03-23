Is Kangana Ranaut getting married in next few months?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's wedding details, including her trousseau, are on social media. The designer is also said to be a prominent yet low-key figure in the Indian fashion industry.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's wedding details, including her trousseau, are on social media. The designer is also said to be prominent in the Indian fashion industry.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most varied and gifted actors in the movie business. Her electrifying performances have cemented her place in the hearts of spectators.

Aside from her work life, her personal life is sometimes a source of conjecture in gossip columns. People have been asking her about her wedding preparations for years.

Recent conjecture suggests that she may be planning a wedding shortly.

A Reddit user said that Kangana Ranaut is having her wedding trousseau created.



The designer is reported to be a well-known yet low-key personality in India's fashion sector. It appears that the designer mistakenly revealed the news during an open talk.

The stories have created interest and excitement among netizens, as Kangana's dress choices are exceptional. The informant didn't reveal much information on the groom.

The tweet was then deleted, and the insider's assertion of Kangana Ranaut's marriage could not be confirmed.

Kangana has spoken with the media about her marriage aspirations and desire to settle down. The actress confessed that she wanted to start her family and marry within five years.