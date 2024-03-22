(MENAFN- Baystreet) Centamin, CIBC at 52-Week Highs on News

Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 22, 2024







Natural Resources, Givex, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on News Canadian Natural Resources (T) hit a new 52-week high of $100.41. Canadian Natural Resources is the largest and highest-quality Canadian O&G producer, with a recent strong stock performance. CNQ recently achieved its debt target and switched to 100% FCF payout to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents. Givex Friday presented its financial results for the three-month period ending December 31, 2023. Revenue increased $1.2 million from $21.3 million to $22.5 million , representing 6% growth. Gross Profit increased $0.7 million from $14.5 million to $15.1 million , representing 5% growth. Income (loss) before income taxes and interest (EBIT 1 ) improved $2.3 million from a loss of $0.2 million to income of $2.1 million , a 1,038% increase.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $152.51. Loblaw announced today that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Loblaw's common shares ("Common Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bidADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.40. No news stories available today.Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.66 Friday. No news stories available today.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $78.34 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.26 Friday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.25 Friday. No news stories available today.Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.54 Friday. No news stories available today.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.53 Friday. No news stories available today.Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.59 Friday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.93 Friday. No news stories available today.Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.17 Thursday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.35 Friday. No news stories available today.DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Friday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.70 Friday. No news stories available today.Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Colabor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.30 Friday. No news stories available today.Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $124.23 Friday. No news stories available today.IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Friday. No news stories available today.kneat inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.86 Friday. No news stories available today.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.31 Friday. No news stories available today.NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.90 Friday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.68 Friday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.88 Friday. No news stories available today.Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.69 Friday. No news stories available today.

