Saudi Visa Application, Requirements For UK Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





SAUDI VISA FOR UK CITIZENS

Saudi Arabia has welcomed visitors from all over the world through its e-visa program since September 2019. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia now accepts electronic visas from fifty countries, including the United Kingdom. The Saudi government launched the tourist eVisa for Saudi Arabia in 2019 to simplify the visa application process and promote foreign tourism in the country. The Saudi Tourist e-Visa is suitable for leisure travel, family visits, events, and Umrah pilgrimages. Saudi Arabia's online visa enables multiple entries. This means you can use it for multiple trips across the country. It allows for a maximum stay of 90 days during its one-year validity. The Saudi visa online is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and easiest way to obtain permission to visit Saudi Arabia. Simply fill out a short online Saudi visa application and you will receive your eVisa via email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI TRANSIT VISA GUIDE

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes visitors from around the world. Many international visitors, as well as travelers passing through, are drawn to Saudi Arabia. Whether you are planning a short stay in Saudi Arabia or simply passing through, you must be aware of the transit/stopover visa requirements. A transit/stopover visa allows travelers to enter Saudi Arabia temporarily while on their way to another destination. This visa allows visitors to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque, participate in tourism events, and briefly explore the country. Applying for a transit/stopover visa only takes a few minutes. Once you've booked and paid for your flights, your visa will be emailed to you almost immediately. You can apply for this visa up to 90 days before your trip date.

DOCUMENST REQUIREMENTS



a valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months

citizenship or a residence permit from the country you are applying from (i.e. the country in which you live)

a passport-sized colored photograph. This photo must be 200 * 200px file size, a tiny 20kb. a completed and signed Saudi visa questionnaire, which you'll do online.

SAUDI ARABIA FAMILY VISA

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) serves as a platform for issuing various types of visas to citizens and residents. The MOFA issues a family visit visa, allowing immediate family members of Saudi legal residents or citizens living outside the Kingdom to visit their loved ones in Saudi Arabia. A visit visa is intended for immediate family members living outside of Saudi Arabia, allowing them to visit loved ones who live in the kingdom. There are two types of visit visas: single entry and multiple entry. The first is only valid for up to 30 days and cannot be renewed. The second only lasts up to 90 days. The family visitor must then leave and may return to the kingdom for another three months, a maximum of four times.

Documents Required



Resident Iqama Holder's Valid Residency Permit i.e. the Iqama

The Iqama With At least 4 month's Validity

Copy of The Applicant (s) Passport-i.e. Visiting Family Member (s) Valid Profession of Iqama Holder

SAUDI VISA BLOG

Saudi Arabia, located in the Middle East, has implemented the eVisa, an electronic visa that allows citizens from around 50 countries to visit the country for tourism purposes. In an effort to increase tourism and reduce reliance on oil, the Saudi government launched the Tourist eVisa program in 2019, which simplifies visa applications and welcomes international visitors. This online platform enables travelers from a variety of countries to obtain visas quickly. Notably, the Saudi Arabia eVisa allows visitors to return to the country multiple times. Each entry allows for a 90-day stay, totaling 180 days within the visa's validity period. The Saudi visa issued online is valid for one year from the date of issue. Those who apply for a Saudi online visa are given a Mandatory Insurance Policy that is linked to the eVisa, which is a mandatory condition for traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government assigns an insurance provider at random at the time the eVisa is processed. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA AIRPORT AND PORTS OF ENTRY

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intends to diversify its economy, and tourism is an important component. In 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced an e-Visa system for tourists, welcoming visitors from all over the world and simplifying the process. Visitors from 50 eligible countries can enter Saudi Arabia with an e-Visa. Saudi Arabia introduced its new e-visa system in September 2019. The application process is very simple, and visa forms are available online, allowing you to apply from home and avoid all the hassles. Saudi Arabia has fifteen domestic airports and thirteen international airports. It is important to note that not all of these airports allow e-Visa holders to enter the country.

The government has approved the following entry points for e-visa holders:

King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh): This airport, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital city, is a major travel hub. It serves as a gateway for both tourists and business travelers.

King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (Jeddah): Located in Jeddah, this airport is another important entry point. Jeddah is a major commercial center and the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

King Fahad International Airport (Dammam) is located in Dammam and serves Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. It's a key entry point for both business travelers and tourists exploring the region.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madinah): This airport in Madinah is important for pilgrims visiting the holy city. It is especially important for those on Hajj or Umrah journeys.

The King Fahad Causeway connects Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Visitors entering through this land border point can also obtain visas.