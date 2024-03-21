Saint-Gobain Launches Construction Of Third Glass Factory In Sokhna With €175M Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Waleed Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for Saint-Gobain's third glass production facility. The new factory, covering 200,000 square meters, represents a €175m investment in the region.

Concurrently, a solar energy station was inaugurated, designed to generate 10 megawatts of electricity and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 6,000 tonnes. The event was attended by Eric Chevallier, French Ambassador to Cairo, Hadi Nassif, CEO of Saint-Gobain for the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, alongside SCZONE's executive leadership.

Gamal El-Din highlighted the project's alignment with SCZONE's partnership with French investors, emphasizing its role in the state's automotive industry strategy in East Port Said. He also noted SCZONE's collaboration with French entities in green fuel production and logistics, underscoring the shared economic objectives and commitment to clean energy and sustainable practices.

The SCZONE's robust infrastructure, port development, skilled workforce, and energy resources were cited as key investment attractors, complemented by financial incentives. Gamal El-Din commended the factory's export strategy, which aligns with Egypt's goal to bolster exports to $100bn.

Chevallier expressed his appreciation for the SCZONE's progress and its reflection of the joint economic vision between Egypt and France. He remarked on the solar station's role in emission reduction and the bilateral cooperation in technology exchange.

Nassif outlined Saint-Gobain's ambition to offer innovative, sustainable building materials and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. He noted the company's existing facilities within the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, including a 190,000 square meter glass factory and a 10,000 square meter mirror factory, alongside the new project.