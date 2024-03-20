King Attends Iftar Hosted At Army Command

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday attended an iftar hosted by the General Command of JAF.
His Majesty, who was accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, expressed appreciation of all army and security agencies personnel, commending their dedication and sense of duty.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah, and a number of army and security agencies personnel attended the iftar.
The King and the attendees also performed the maghreb prayer.
