Attack On Pakistan's Port Complex Kills 2 Soldiers, 8 Attackers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 20 (KUNA) - At least two soldiers of Pakistan army and eight "terrorists" were killed as security forces thwarted a coordinated attack on the Gwadar Port Authority complex in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Wednesday, said military.

According to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter the Port Authority Colony but were successfully thwarted by security forces personnel.

"Own troops employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists," the military said, adding that in the ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were killed.

"A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered," the ISPR added.

It confirmed that two soldiers of the Pakistan army fought gallantly and sacrificed their lives during the exchange of fire.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement by ISPR concluded.

Meanwhile, district administrative chief, Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told media that multiple blasts were also reported in the attack.

A large contingent of police and security forces had reached the scene where the intense firing was ongoing. The facility hosts several government, paramilitary offices and foreign agency offices.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan province, Sarfraz Bugti condemning the attack said that, "Whosoever chose to use violence will see no mercy from the state."

The local faction of the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

sbk









MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1108002972