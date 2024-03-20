Father Beats 7-Year-Old Daughter To Death In Badghis

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): A seven-year-old girl has been killed by her father in Qala-i-Naw, the capital city of northwestern Badghis province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police Spokesperson Sediqullah Sediqi told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:00 am in the limits of third Municipality District.

He said the murderer name is Nizamuddin and he beaten his daughter to death.

Sediqi was unaware of the reason of the incident and said:“The murderer is addicted, he beaten his daughter on Tuesday as a result she died and the murderer is arrested by police.”

nh

Visits: 4