NeoGenomics Pokes up on Unveiling ESG Report

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) watched its shares enjoy gains at Wednesday's open, a leading oncology testing services company, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting progress toward building a more sustainable, diverse, and equitable company that delivers exceptional customer experience and advanced testing options. This inaugural report details the performance and management of NeoGenomics' commitment to its core values of quality, integrity, accountability, teamwork, and innovation.

“Releasing our first ESG report marks an important milestone in NeoGenomics' growth and evolution,” said CEO Chris Smith.“Through these efforts, we have established foundational pillars to serve as a beacon for building a sustainable company that provides exceptional customer experience and advanced testing options.”

The 2023 ESG Report measures progress on key sustainability focus areas, including Customer Privacy, Data and Cybersecurity, Recruitment, Development and Retention, Business Ethics, Product Quality and Safety, Legal and Regulatory Environment, and Environmental Stewardship.

Highlights of the report include: Progressing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts. NeoGenomics continues its commitment to maintaining a supportive workplace, which includes investing in ongoing opportunities for teammate development in a diverse and inclusive environment. Another is pursuing environmental stewardship. In 2023, NeoGenomics recycled 310 tons of waste from its labs in Fort Myers, FL, and Aliso Viejo, CA. The NeoGreen program allowed for 24.5% of all waste to be recycled. Still another is protecting stakeholders with strong corporate governance and promoting teammate growth and engagement.

