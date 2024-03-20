Kuwait PM Urges Protecting Public Funds, Sovereignty Of Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with chiefs of state's regulatory authorities, and called on them to heed to his highness the Amir's Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah directives of protecting public funds, and sovereignty of law.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister hailed the role of such agencies in combating financial and administrative corruption, and underlined necessity of reviewing legislations organizing workflow, to meet demands adequately and facilitate execution of developmental projects.

In an effort to promote workflow of regulatory agencies, the Prime Minister asked them to provide periodic reports clarifying obstacles hindering their performance, as well as present recommendations and suggestions.

He also urged them to involve public opinion, through media outlets or designated reports, for them to recognize efforts of agencies.

The Premier tasked the authorities with amplifying cooperation and coordination through holding regular meetings to identify recurring issues and discuss mechanisms of addressing such issues.

Representatives of authorities extended their appreciation for the Prime Minister and for his valuable remarks, and affirmed their intent on heeding to directives.

Attending the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji, Chiefs of Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), Bureau for Financial Control, Department for Legal Advice and Legislation, Civil Service Commission, as well as Deputy Chief of Government Performance Follow-Up Agency and Finance Ministry Undersecretary. (end)

