Peace & Stability Important For Security In S Caucasus, Says NATO Sec.-Gen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Peace and stability in the South Caucasus are important for
ensuring security in the region, Azernews reports,
citing the post shared by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
on his officil X account.
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107997572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.