Kyg Trade- Know Your Goods And Quickcode Announce Integration Partnership Highlighting Seamless Hs Classification Solutions

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Newport Beach, CA, 19th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , KYG Trade, Inc. , developer-operator of the Know Your GoodsTM AI-assisted orchestration platform and marketplace for global trade and customs compliance, and Quickcode, a pioneer in simplifying HS classification processes, today announced a strategic integration partnership. This collaboration combines KYG's AI-assisted product genome data gathering intelligence, with Quickcode's intuitive HS classification technology, providing importers, exporters, trade law firms and consultants with cost-savings, reduced risk of penalties and more efficient compliance operations.







Quickcode will now be included along with other HS classification automation“oracles” in the Know Your Goods Marketplace. This integration illustrates KYG Trade's commitment to making many systems work as one which saves time, reduces errors and speeds up tasks.

Todd R. Smith, Founder CEO of KYG Trade expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Quickcode, stating,“At KYG Trade, we are committed to providing our clients with recognized trade content and automations to streamline their trade compliance processes. Our open Marketplace is designed to host tools such as Quickcode's innovative HS classification technology giving importers of all sizes seamless access to the best classification tools.”

Shannon Hynds, CEO and Founder of Quickcode, commented on the partnership, saying,“We are excited to collaborate with KYG Trade to offer our innovative HS classification solution to a broader audience. By integrating, we aim to, not only provide our solution to the KYG audience, but also make KYG's technology available to our audience.”

This integration marks a significant milestone in the efforts of both companies to deliver cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize global trade compliance. Businesses can now leverage the combined expertise of KYG Trade and Quickcode to streamline their HS classification processes and drive greater efficiency in their international trade compliance operations.







About KYG Trade | Know Your GoodsTM

KYG Trade | Know Your GoodsTM is a next-generation AI-Assisted orchestration platform and marketplace purpose-built for global trade and customs compliance. Our open, extensible and API-friendly architecture and automated workflows simplify the gathering of product information, which reduces emails, attachments, and eliminates redundancy. Our AI-Assistant, Kay, along with our TradeKorpusTM saves importers and exporters time researching global import and export regulations. Our Marketplace provides numerous 3rd party content and automation“oracles” to assist with HS and export classifications, FTA qualification, supplier solicitations, SKU-based product traceability, forced labor supplier mapping, detention case management, restricted party and sanctions screening, as well as false positive hit dispositioning. These advancements enable our clients to work faster and smarter, get more done with the same resources, reduce penalty risk, and achieve ROI by unlocking duty and cost savings.

About Quickcode:

Quickcode has set a new standard in Ai-assisted HS classification technology, offering businesses intuitive solutions to streamline their classification processes. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, Quickcode simplifies HS classification, enabling businesses to achieve greater accuracy and efficiency in their trade compliance operations. The Quickcode platform provides trade compliance professionals with the most relevant and up-to-date resource data in a single pane of glass.

