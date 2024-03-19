Oil rates rise on geopolitical tensions, positive economic signals from China

(MENAFN) Geopolitical tensions contributing to concerns over global oil supply, coupled with positive economic indicators from China, drove an early increase in oil rates on Monday. However, uncertainties surrounding the timing of potential interest rate adjustments by the US Federal Reserve tempered further gains.



During early trading, the international benchmark Brent crude reached USD85.90 per barrel at 11:12 a.m. local time (0812 GMT), marking a 0.65 percent rise from the previous session's closing price of USD85.34 per barrel.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to USD81.17 per barrel, reflecting a 0.73 percent increase from the previous session's closing price of USD80.58 per barrel.



The oil market rallied in early Asian trade on Monday following remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who indicated his resistance to international pressure to cease the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Such statements heightened concerns about global oil supply.



“No amount of international pressure will stop us from realizing all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat against Israel,” Netanyahu stated during a government meeting.



The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that internal pressure within Israel to prioritize holding new elections would hinder the government's ability to achieve its objectives.



“If we stop the war now before all of its goals are achieved, it means that Israel has lost the war, and we will not allow that,” he declared.



In defiance of international warnings, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave the green light on Friday for military plans for a ground operation in Rafah. This area has become a refuge for over 1.4 million individuals fleeing Israel's ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

