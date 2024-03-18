IPL 2024: New MI Captain Hardik Says He Can Only Learn From Rohit

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:14 PM

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday said his predecessor Rohit Sharma will continue to be a guiding force for him during the IPL despite the unexpected change of leadership that the franchise announced ahead of the upcoming season.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans in the past two seasons, is back at Mumbai Indians as captain for the 2024 edition.

Having led Mumbai Indians to five titles, Rohit was surprisingly replaced by Pandya going into the 2024 edition.

"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders," said Pandya in a media interaction in Mumbai.

"We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion," he replied when asked about the fans' outrage at Rohit's removal.

The star all-rounder will be making his comeback to top-level cricket with the IPL, having undergone a lengthy rehabilitation for the ankle injury he suffered in the ODI World Cup at home in October.

"I have no issues with my body, I plan to play all the games. In IPL, I have not missed many games anyway. Technically, I was out for three months. It was a freak injury and it had nothing to do with my earlier injuries. I tried to stop the ball and ended up getting injured," said Pandya.

The 30-year-old got instant success as leader of Gujarat Titans and after his return to the high-profile Mumbai franchise, he will be expected to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

"Expectations will always be there in Mumbai Indians. We must focus on the process. I cannot win tomorrow, we will have to wait for two months and see how we prepare, how we get together. We will play a brand which everyone will enjoy," he said.

Hardik went on to talk about returning to MI and leading the side where his IPL cricketing journey began.

"It feels wonderful, my very journey started from here never thought 10 years down the line I would be leading the side. The feeling is way too amazing. Very excited for the season, very excited to play with all of my old fellows," he said.

Head coach Mark Boucher, who was sitting alongside Pandya in the media interaction, was also asked about Rohit and his role going forward.

"Rohit has been in fantastic form. Looking forward to Ro going out and expressing himself. We watched him bat against England. He has been batting fantastic," said Boucher.

MI will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

