Ghanian parliament plans on prohibiting LAGBTQ activities

(MENAFN) Lawmakers in Ghana have unanimously approved a bill criminalizing homosexual activity, sparking controversy and drawing criticism from Western governments including the United States and France. The legislation, known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill or Anti-Gay Bill, was passed by parliament on Wednesday, following three years of debate since its introduction in 2021. The bill now awaits the signature of President Nana Akufo-Addo to become law.



Under the proposed legislation, individuals identifying as LGBTQ would face up to three years in prison, and advocacy for gay rights could lead to a maximum five-year jail term. Member of parliament Sam George, a lead sponsor of the bill, celebrated its passage, asserting that it would uphold Ghanaian values and protect societal norms.



However, critics, including Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), argue that the bill violates human rights enshrined in the country's constitution. The move has also prompted condemnation from abroad, with the United States expressing deep concern over the potential infringement of constitutionally protected freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.



The United States further highlighted the inconsistency of the bill with Ghana's tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights, which has served as a model for countries worldwide. The passage of the anti-gay bill underscores the ongoing debate surrounding LGBTQ rights in Ghana and the broader clash between traditional values and international human rights norms.

