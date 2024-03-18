Sri Lankan Quantity Surveyors Forum Hosts Annual Iftar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sri Lankan Quantity Surveyors Forum (Our QS Forum) held its annual Iftar gathering in Doha recently.

With over 500 members in attendance, the event served not only as a platform for cultural exchange but also as an opportunity for continued professional development.

Led by President Fawzan Rafeek, the evening commenced with a sense of unity and purpose. Dr. Thayabaran, a member of the forum, took the stage to share his wealth of experience in the field of quantity surveying. Ahmed Mahir thanked everyone for their support.

The highlight of the gathering was a motivational speech delivered by Clean Nation Leader Isham Marikar, whose words resonated deeply with the audience.

The Sri Lankan Quantity Surveyors Forum remains committed to providing a platform for professionals to enhance their skills, share knowledge, and network with peers, it said in a statement.

As they look ahead to future events and initiatives, the forum reaffirms its dedication to supporting the growth and development of quantity surveyors in Qatar and beyond.