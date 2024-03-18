Teacher Shot Dead By Cop In UP’S Muzaffarnagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Muzaffarnagar, March 18 (IANS) A teacher was shot dead by a police head constable in the Civil Lines area in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The incident happened late on Sunday night. The deceased, Dharmendra Kumar was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought Uttar Pradesh Board examination copies to the local SD Inter college here.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapati said that two teachers and two class four employees were accompanied by a police team from Varanasi.

The two teams from the education department and Varanasi police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open when the incident took place, he said.

Dharmendra Kumar had a confrontation with head constable Chander Prakash while they were in the vehicle. Prakash shot at Kumar using his service weapon, the officer said.

The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable.

All others present in the vehicle at the time of the incident have been taken into custody for questioning, he said.