Moldova Says Reports Of Drone Attack In Transnistria 'An Attempt To Provoke Panic'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Bureau of Reintegration of Moldova has responded to reports of a drone attacking a military unit in Tiraspol.

That's according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.

The agency said they could not confirm the incident, calling it "an attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region."

The bureau also noted that they had contacted other agencies and studied photos and videos from the scene of the incident in Tiraspol.

"After studying the footage and obtaining more information we can report that this incident is an attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region. The military equipment that can be seen in the footage has not been working for the past several years," the agency said.

The bureau noted that the Moldovan authorities, who are in contact with the Ukrainian side, "do not confirm any attack on the Transnistrian region."

Earlier on March 17, the unrecognized breakaway state of Transnistria (Moldova) reported an explosion and fire at a military unit in Tiraspol as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. It was also reported that the fire after the strike could have destroyed a helicopter.