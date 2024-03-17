Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Climbs To 31,645: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 18 (NNN-WAFA) - The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,645, with 73,676 others wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in a press statement yesterday.

The Zionist army killed 92 Palestinians and wounded 130 others, during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 31,645 and injuries to 73,676, according to the ministry.

The statement noted that, some victims remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

