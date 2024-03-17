Cambodian Visa For French And Laos Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIAN VISA BLOG

Many tourists have wanted to visit Cambodia for decades. The country is known as the“Land of Smiles” because of its friendly people. The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodia e-visa is an official document that allows travelers who have applied for one to enter and exit Cambodia. It's an electronic authorization for your passport. The Cambodian online e-Visa was created to streamline the visa application process and save traveler's time. To enter Cambodia, eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by completing the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.







How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

Fill in the application form. The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.

Pay the fee. Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.

Download the e-Visa certificate. Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.

CAMBODIAN VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

French passport holders must obtain a valid visa before traveling to Cambodia. You can now get a Cambodia visa for French citizens online, making the process easier than ever. In 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa system. The Cambodia e-visa for French citizens is a travel document that allows them to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. For French citizens, the Cambodia eVisa is valid for tourism, leisure, and short-term business visits. Foreign nationals from eligible countries can fill out an application form and apply for a Cambodia visa online using this digital system.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

ENTERING CAMBODIA FROM LAOS VISA

In 2006, the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, also known as electronic visa. Cambodia's e-Visa is a digital travel authorization for citizens of over 200 countries, including Laos. Laos citizens can enter Cambodia on an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa enables Laotian citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Laos citizens is valid for three months from the date of issuance and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

VISA FOR TOURIST ACTIVITIES IN CAMBODIA

Many tourists have wanted to visit Cambodia for decades. The country is known as the“Land of Smiles” because of its friendly people. The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodia e-visa is an official document that allows travelers who have applied for one to enter and exit Cambodia. It's an electronic authorization for your passport. The Cambodian online e-Visa was designed to streamline the visa application process and save traveler's time. Before entering Cambodia, eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by completing the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIAN VISA STATUS ENQUIRY

To check the status of your Cambodian visa application, go to the official eVisa Kingdom of Cambodia website. There, you can view your application's status and make changes online. Please enter your reference number and primary email address.