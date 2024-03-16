Flying Into The Future, ATM 2024 Will Address Sustainability And Innovation In The Aviation Sector

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





ATM 2024 will bring together the world's leading airlines and aircraft manufacturers to discuss the latest developments in the aviation industry

Sustainability and innovation are redefining the sector and will be under the spotlight during the four-day industry showcase Highlighting the importance of startups in the travel and tourism industry, ATM has partnered with the Aviation X Lab and Intelak Programme

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 March 2024: Exploring the future of aviation, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which takes place from 6-9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will host prominent international airlines and aircraft manufacturers to discuss the latest industry innovations and solutions. Transformative areas that are likely to be high on the agenda are sustainability and the role of startups and innovators in transporting the industry into the next era.

The theme for the 31st edition of ATM is 'Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship', championing start-ups and innovators making a significant contribution to the travel and tourism sector. Aligning with this innovation focus, ATM has partnered with Aviation X Lab and the Intelak programme, which have a shared mission to revolutionise the travel industry by providing a platform for startups and innovators.

Founded in 2017, Aviation X Lab is an aviation-specific incubator which unites international aviation leaders Emirates Airline, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace and Airbus, with a mission of reshaping the future of the aviation sector through innovative, sustainable ideas. The Intelak Programmes include the Intelak Idea Lab, Intelak Incubator and Intelak Accelerator, which support startups and foster the development of new ideas to meet the challenges across the travel, aviation and tourism sectors.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:“ATM 2024 will showcase entrepreneurs in aviation, accommodation, hospitality and attractions, among many others, and explore how innovative sustainable trends will evolve, identifying strategies for growth within key vertical sectors. For the upcoming edition, we have partnered with Aviation X Lab and the Intelak programme to further our focus on entrepreneurship.”

“Visitors to ATM will have the chance to stay up to date with the latest developments from the world's most influential airlines and aviation companies during our programme of aviation industry sessions, which will explore key topics for the sector, including technology, innovation and sustainability.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the aviation industry was responsible for 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2022, contributing significantly to the global carbon footprint. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has emerged as one of the most effective solutions for mitigating the emissions from aviation fuel, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that SAF could contribute around 65% of the reduction in emissions needed by aviation to

reach net zero by 2050.

Curtis said:“Amid growing concerns over climate change and the aviation industry's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, embracing sustainable alternatives has never been more critical. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability in the travel and tourism sector, ATM proudly provides a platform for the global aviation sector to exchange the latest insights and industry updates on environmental initiatives, including SAF.”

Airlines featured at the exhibition this year include Emirates, flydubai, Saudia, flynas, Qatar Airways, and Egypt Air, which is making its debut at ATM 2024. In addition, private jet companies MayFair Jets Group and Air Charter Service will have a presence.

Emirates became the first airline to operate an Airbus A380 demonstration flight powered by 100 per cent SAF fuel and has one of the youngest fleets in the industry, investing in more eco-efficient aircraft.

“The core focus for Emirates this year at ATM is sustainability, with more focus on education, interaction and engagement for visitors to our stand,” said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

“As an airline, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions and will demonstrate the initiatives we have already implemented, such as integrating sustainable materials on board. Overall, visitors to ATM will be able to see just how close Emirates is to the sustainability ecosystem,” he added.

The ATM conference programme takes place over four days and features presentations from global travel and tourism leaders. Innovation in the aviation sector will also be highlighted on 7 May when industry leaders from Cirium, Riyadh Air and IATA will convene on the global stage for the session 'Looking Skyward for Innovation: How Aviation is Changing'.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024's strategic partners include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.



