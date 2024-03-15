Randeep Hooda Visits Tilak Memorial In Pune: 'Still Feel The Energy Of Revolution'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', has recently visited the memorial of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, along with his co-star Ankita Lokhande.

The actor, who stars in the film in the titular role, took to the social media, and dropped a series of photographs, wherein he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, matching pants and a brown jacket.

Ankita wore a green saree, and paired it with a blue blouse.

Randeep penned a note, which stated: "Visited the house and memorial of one of the tallest leaders of our freedom struggle Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji, one can still feel the energy of revolution, where young Veer Savarkar and many got influenced and galvanised to take part in the Swarajya Movement and the struggle for Independence. Saw the original FIRST FLAG OF #BHARAT hoisted by Madam Bhikaji Came in 1906, which was designed by #MadamCama, Shyamji Krishna Verma and #VinayakDamodarSavarkar."

"It's commendable that the #Tilak Family has preserved the artefacts and legacy with utmost care and the enthusiasm they showed in sharing stories and memorabilia of #Lokmanya Sahib and their hospitality was heartwarming. Jai Hind," he added.

The actor gave the tune of 'The Savarkar Rage' on the post, and the geo-tag is of Pune, Maharashrtra.

The film also stars Amit Sial.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22.