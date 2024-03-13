Yediyurappa Welcomes Deve Gowda's Son-In-Law Dr Manjunath To BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that Dr C.N. Manjunath, son-in-law of JD-S supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, is joining the BJP and will contest the Lok Sabha polls.

"When such persons are fielded in an election, they should be elected with a thumping majority," he said.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, Yediyurappa said: "The BJP is strengthened by his joining. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah felt happy over Manjunath joining the BJP and contesting the polls. On behalf of the party and people of the state, I welcome him."

Dr Manjunath said: "This is a 'hat trick' election for PM Modi. Under his leadership, the country is making progress economically and in other fields. India is getting recognition at the global level."

"The Modi government is encouraging the experts and skilled human resources. Against this backdrop, I am facing the Lok Sabha election. I am already there at the party. The official joining procedure will take place soon," he added.

"I will not carry out politics though being in the political field. In my long-time experience, I have found that the health, education, agriculture, and technology sectors are important pillars of democracy and development. Against this backdrop, today, we have already proved how the difference can be made. The attempt will be made to replicate it at the national level," he said.

Dr Manjunath said that for the last few days, he had been getting calls from people, cutting across various sectors, asking him why he did not enter national politics.

Asked about contesting the Bengaluru Rural seat, considered a bastion of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar's family, he stated in politics, arguments and counterarguments will be there. "But, people know about my work and efficiency. Health is a big social service sector. The political entry's main objective is to extend my service. PM Modi's popularity, Yediyurappa, Deve Gowda, and H.D. Kumaraswamy's leadership and advice will come together in the election process and I am ready to face any consequences mentally."