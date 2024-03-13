(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, French President Emmanuel Macron's recent discussions about the possibility of sending troops to aid Ukraine may have been influenced by three confidential assessments from the French military, revealing a bleak perspective on the conflict in Ukraine.



According to reports obtained by the magazine Marianne, these documents, produced by the French military, present a grim outlook on Ukraine's military capabilities, raising questions about the viability of a Western-led military solution in the region.



The leaked reports, dating back to the fall of 2023, provide a detailed analysis of Ukraine's

military situation following a failed offensive that year. The first report contends that Ukraine's Western-trained force was severely weakened in the unsuccessful 2023 offensive, suggesting that the country is unable to win the war militarily. It praises Russian forces as a new "tactical and technical" standard for defensive operations, challenging the media portrayal of Ukraine's military tactics as mere "meat assaults."



The classified document warns against continuing to pursue a military solution in Ukraine, deeming it the "most serious error of analysis and judgment" for the West. Notably, the report discourages the idea of sending French troops to Ukraine, with one senior officer describing the French military as merely "an army of cheerleaders" when faced with Russian forces.



The second report, outlining prospects for 2024, highlights Ukraine's challenges in recruitment, indicating a need for 35,000 men per month but only managing to enlist less than half of that number. In contrast, Russia reportedly enlists 30,000 volunteers monthly. The assessment underscores the tactical destruction of half of Kiev's 12 combat brigades during the 2023 offensive, emphasizing that while the West can provide technological support, it cannot replace the manpower needed for effective military operations.



These leaked assessments add complexity to the ongoing discussions surrounding international involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Macron's consideration of military intervention appears to be influenced by these internal reports, raising concerns about the feasibility of military solutions and emphasizing the importance of a nuanced and strategic approach to the complex geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

