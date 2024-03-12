Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Croatia Business Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum has been co-organized here
today by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic
of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), and the Croatian Chamber of Economy, Azernews reports.
The function was graced by dignitaries including the government
officials, representatives of more than 40 companies operating in
the food industry, construction, trade, and energy.
Highlighting the evolving political relations between Azerbaijan
and Croatia based on friendship and common interests, Deputy
Culture Minister Farid Jafarov emphasized the importance of
establishing connections between entrepreneurs to bolster economic
ties. He expressed optimism that the forum would facilitate
progress in promoting mutual investments.
Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić and Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov highlighted the potential for
cooperation between the two countries in various domains, including
trade, investment, agriculture and energy.
They underscored that the meetings and events held in various
formats would considerably contribute to strengthening interaction
between business communities.
The forum participants explored opportunities for developing
trade and investment partnerships between the countries.
Furthermore, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, KOBIA
Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and Director of the Business
Internationalization Center at the Croatian Chamber of Economy
Silva Stipić Kobali highlighted the business and investment
potential of the two countries, as well as the feasible areas of
cooperation.
The forum, then, continued with meetings in a B2B format.
