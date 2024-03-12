Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, has met with
the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to
Georgia, Faig Guliyev, Azernews reports, citing the official
portal of the Georgian government.
During the meeting, the participants emphasised the strategic
partnership and close friendly relations between the two countries,
as well as the importance of further developing cooperation in
various fields.
Attention was paid to the prospects for the development of
economic, transport, and energy partnerships. Important strategic
projects were also discussed.
During the conversation, the situation in the region was touched
upon, and the importance of peace and stability was emphasised.
Political, economic, and cultural relations between Azerbaijan
and Georgia, the most strategic states of the South Caucasus, date
back to the beginning of the 20th century. Post-Soviet countries
Azerbaijan and Georgia continued these relations even after gaining
independence.
In addition to partnering mostly with Azerbaijan in the oil and
gas sector, Georgia also plays the role of the main transit country
in Azerbaijan's energy exports to Turkiye and Europe.
