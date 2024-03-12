Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, Azernews reports, citing the official portal of the Georgian government.

During the meeting, the participants emphasised the strategic partnership and close friendly relations between the two countries, as well as the importance of further developing cooperation in various fields.

Attention was paid to the prospects for the development of economic, transport, and energy partnerships. Important strategic projects were also discussed.

During the conversation, the situation in the region was touched upon, and the importance of peace and stability was emphasised.

Political, economic, and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the most strategic states of the South Caucasus, date back to the beginning of the 20th century. Post-Soviet countries Azerbaijan and Georgia continued these relations even after gaining independence.

In addition to partnering mostly with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector, Georgia also plays the role of the main transit country in Azerbaijan's energy exports to Turkiye and Europe.