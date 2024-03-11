Ramadan Begins In Gaza Amidst Devastating Conditions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The holy month of Ramadan started on Monday in Gaza as the ongoing war entered its 157th day. Hunger had already reached record levels throughout the Strip, especially in the northern regions, in addition to the massive destruction affecting the infrastructure.

On the humanitarian level, the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip rose to 25, while the Ministry of Health said that more than 2,000 health personnel were without Suhoor and Iftar meals in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced also that the Israeli occupation committed 7 massacres against civilians in the Strip during the past 24 hours, claiming 67 deaths and 106 injuries, indicating that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 31,112 deaths and 72,760 injuries since 7 October.

It also noted that 72% of the victims of the aggression were children and women, she announced that the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration had risen to 25.

On the political level, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, held the Israeli occupation responsible for not reaching an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, and the entry of aid, pointing out that Hamas wants to stop the massacres against the Palestinians, but that is conditional on the occupation's commitment to stop the massacres, the return of the displaced, and withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said:“The attack that Israel threatens to launch on Rafah may push the Palestinians into an even deeper circle of hell.”

At the beginning of the month of Ramadan, he called for the implementation of a truce in Gaza, the release of detainees, and the removal of obstacles to the delivery of life-saving aid.