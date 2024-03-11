MKB Bespoke Audio Elevates The Sonic Experience With The Grand Unveiling Of KEF LS Wireless Series In The UAE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Ultimate Audio Destination Introduces a revolutionary range of advanced and innovative products with prices starting from Dh3,000 to Dh24,000

Dubai, UAE; March 11, 2024: MKB Bespoke Audio, the pinnacle of audio-visual excellence in the UAE, today launches the most technologically advanced and innovative KEF LS Wireless series at a ceremony held at the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers hotel in Dubai when industry experts and distributors delved into the future of audio technology.

With the unveiling of the game-changing KEF LS Wireless series, MKB Bespoke Audio has once again set to redefine the audio landscape. The launch gala event marked a celebration of audio-visual excellence and a commitment to delivering unmatched sensory experiences.

Despite high-quality with technologically superior features, prices of the KEF Wireless series start from the modest level of Dh3,000 to Dh30,000.

The grand unveiling, led by Mr. Bhavin Kachalia, CEO of MKB Bespoke Audio, was a testament to the fusion of cutting-edge technology and the artistry of sound. As the curtains lifted, attendees were immersed in the world of next-level audio, heralding a new era in the sonic domain.

The launch event showcased the finest audio technology, hosted by Mr. Bhavin Kachalia, CEO of MKB Bespoke Audio and featured Mr. Lawrence Chu, General Manager of KEF APMEA, and Mr. Rajeev Abraham from KEF MEA, making it an exclusive experience for all attendees.

With over 60 years of acoustic expertise, our unique use of 'performance design' and user-centric approach, KEF is well placed to do just this. The LS Wireless Collection is a series of all-in-one high-fidelity music systems developed to transform the customer's entertainment experience by delivering the power of high-fidelity sound as streamed from any source and connect to any home audio device.

Mr. Lawrence Chu, General Manager of KEF APMEA, said, 'Collaborating with MKB Bespoke Audio on the launch of the KEF LS Wireless series has been an exciting journey. This series truly embodies the future of sound, and we are proud to be part of this remarkable audio experience.

“Whether it's a TV show or a movie, games or music – the quality of sound will make or break the user's experience. At KEF, we believe maximum enjoyment in entertainment comes with full immersion, which means the highest possible quality audio, every time. We want to bring high-fidelity sound – the best quality sound in its truest form – to the home of everyone who cares.”

High-fidelity is the reproduction of sound with high standards of clarity and detail – which sounds simple, but it often isn't. KEF has always been obsessed with bringing customers a high-fidelity sound experience, and over six decades it has led numerous technological breakthroughs in the creation of state-of-the-art audio products.

As the first 'LS' speaker was the legendary LS3/5a, designed in collaboration with the BBC from the 1970s, to celebrate our 50th anniversary, KEF created the LS50 to bring the professional studio speaker into people's homes. To reflect changes in both time and technology, it then introduced its first wireless speaker system, the LS50 Wireless, bringing high-fidelity sound into the digital age.

MKB Bespoke Audio, the epitome of audio-visual excellence in the UAE, invites connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike to check out the KEF LS Wireless series at the MKB Bespoke Audio centre in Dubai where they can watch music videos or movie clips in a home-theatre to enjoy the full audio-visual experience. This soire marked MKB's commitment to delivering cutting-edge audio experiences.

In the heart of Dubai, surrounded by elegance and sophistication, attendees witnessed a convergence of state-of-the-art engineering and the beauty of design. As the KEF LS Wireless series was revealed, the room was filled with anticipation, highlighting MKB Bespoke Audio's dedication to curating unparalleled audio-visual experiences.

As the evening unfolded, Mr. Bhavin Kachalia, CEO of MKB Bespoke Audio shared his excitement about this milestone in audio technology. 'We are thrilled to introduce the KEF LS Wireless series, a ground-breaking addition to our curated collection. This launch signifies a new era in audio technology, blending innovation and luxury. MKB Bespoke Audio is committed to providing our customers with the finest audio-visual experiences, and the KEF LS Wireless series exemplifies this commitment.'

KEF, the audio excellence pioneers since 1961, are redefining immersive audio with the launch of KC92 Force-Cancelling Subwoofer and Kube Subwoofers, additions to the comprehensive subwoofer range. Through innovative technology and design, the new subwoofers deliver deep and detailed bass with unrivalled accuracy. Whether watching an action-packed movie, engrossed in the latest game, or listening to an emotive album, every nuance and every detail will come to life.



Both KC92 and Kube feature KEF's proprietary Digital Signal Processing (DSP) algorithm, the Music Integrity Engine® (MIE), one of the brands core innovations in technology. Tailored for each model, the unique MIE ensures every component works within the individual subwoofer in perfect harmony. Elevating the overall performance for remarkable integrity, detail, and accuracy of sound, KEF allows listeners to feel the action and amplify the emotions with unparalleled precision and in-depth sound. Powered by MIE, the iBX Intelligent Bass Extension creates an extended depth that unlocks the full potential of the custom driver. By analysing the input signal, iBX allows the subwoofer to play louder and remain dynamic at any listening level.

Products Unveiled:

1. KEF KF92 Subwoofer: Dual 9-inch drivers, achieving depths of 11Hz and beyond. Force-cancelling design minimizes cabinet agitation, allowing sound pressure levels of 110dB.

2. KEF KC62 Subwoofer: Compact yet powerful, with Uni-Core technology, P-Flex Surround, Smart Distortion Control, and 1000W RMS Class D amplification

3. KEF LSX II Wireless Hi-Fi System: Delivers pure, accurate sound with innovative wireless technology, HDMI, USB-C connectivity, and the W2 wireless platform.

4. KEF LS50 Wireless II: Active wireless stereo speaker system with Metamaterial Absorption Technology, extensive wireless connectivity options, and a user-friendly KEF Connect app.

5. KEF LS60 Wireless Speakers: Celebrating 60 years of innovation, high-fidelity sound with Single Apparent Source design, 12th Generation Uni-Q with MAT driver array, and Uni-Core bass drivers.

MKB Bespoke Audio sets new standards of audio excellence with the KEF LS Wireless series. This launch signifies not only cutting-edge audio technology but also the dedication to elevate the audio-visual experience for enthusiasts in the UAE and beyond.