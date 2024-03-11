Disney's expansion plans for California theme parks wait for local agreement

(MENAFN) Disney's California theme parks could potentially see expansions that transport visitors into beloved fictional worlds like Arendelle from "Frozen" or the bustling metropolis of "Zootopia." However, these ambitious plans hinge on approval from local officials in Anaheim over the next forty years.



The proposed expansion doesn't entail increasing Disney's existing 490-acre footprint in Southern California or altering its current permissions for construction. Instead, it aims to utilize a sprawling 50-acre parking lot, potentially transforming it into a hub for new attractions while relocating parking facilities to a multistory structure. This approach allows Disney to stay within the confines of its resort, nestled amidst residential neighborhoods.



Rachel Alde, Disney's senior vice president of global development and finance, expresses the company's eagerness to explore untold stories such as "Wakanda," "Coco," "Frozen," or "Zootopia." However, the realization of these visions hinges on obtaining guidance regarding permissible development within the resort area.



The city of Anaheim's planning commission is poised to review Disney's proposal for its flagship Disneyland park, renowned as the "happiest place on Earth." This ambitious project necessitates a minimum investment of USD1.9 billion from Disney over the next decade, spanning enhancements to the theme park, lodging facilities, entertainment offerings, and associated amenities.



While the proposal awaits scrutiny from the planning commission, the ultimate decision rests with the city council, who must grant approval before the expansion plans can come to fruition. Disney's vision for enriching the guest experience and weaving new narratives into the fabric of its iconic theme parks hangs in the balance, awaiting the outcome of the regulatory process in Anaheim.

