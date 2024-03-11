F-35s authorized to transmit nuclear explosives

(MENAFN) In a historic development, the United States-manufactured F-35A fighter jets have received certification to carry B61-12 free-fall bombs, marking the first-ever approval for fifth-generation aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. The announcement, made by Russ Goemaere, a spokesperson for the F-35 Joint Program Office, revealed the successful conclusion of the ten-year certification program ahead of schedule.



The F-35A's newfound capability as the first 5th generation nuclear-capable aircraft since the early 1990s is seen as a significant milestone. Goemaere emphasized that this achievement provides the entire NATO bloc with a "critical capability" and reinforces the United States' "extended deterrence commitments."



Notably, the certification is specific to the F-35A conventional takeoff and landing aircraft, excluding other variants like the short take-off and vertical-landing F-35B and the carrier-based F35C. Additionally, the certification allows the use of the B61-12, the advanced variant of the B61 free-fall nuclear bomb initially introduced in 1960.



The B61-12 life extension program, initiated during the Obama administration, aims to replace older versions of the nuclear bomb. The first production unit was rolled out in late 2021, with the program scheduled to continue until the end of 2025. Last year, the Biden administration introduced a new -13 life extension program to further enhance the B61.



As the F-35A takes on this new role, the certification has broader implications for nuclear capabilities within the NATO alliance. The article explores the geopolitical significance of this development and its potential impact on global defense strategies. Additionally, it delves into the specifics of the B61-12 and its importance in modernizing the nuclear arsenal.



The certification of the F-35A to carry nuclear weapons signifies a groundbreaking achievement in military capabilities, prompting discussions about the evolving nature of warfare technology and the strategic considerations of the United States and its allies.





