Azerbaijan To Launch Of Venture Capital Fund To Boost Startup Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
A venture capital fund will be established to support startups
in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Yevgeniya
Bikmurzina, the head of the Innovation Ecosystem Department at IRIA
(Institute of Scientific Research on Economic Reforms).
In 2024, the initiation of innovative activities is targeted at
six new universities to support the creation of startups.
She stated that this year, support will be provided for 8
incubation programs. In 2024, four innovation programs will be
organized in more than 10 regions of Azerbaijan. Additionally,
support is planned for 5 acceleration programs.
This year, 8 competitions will be organized for startups and
innovative projects. As part of mentorship programs, the training
of 50 mentors is scheduled. An online experience program aims to
provide online training to 100 innovation entrepreneurs.
As for the goals, they include the establishment of a venture
capital fund, the creation of a $10 million fund for Azerbaijani
founders, the signing of 38 investment agreements by angel
investors and venture funds, the initiation of another club for
angel investors called "DIVIDA," the establishment and support of 1
cluster center within the "Absheron Valley" program, and the
creation and support of the activities of 2 regional innovation
centers, as emphasized in Yevgeniya Bikmurzina's statement.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107960168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.