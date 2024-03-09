First 'Heeramandi' Track 'Sakal Ban' Combines Folk Melody With SLB's Grandeur

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The first song titled 'Sakal Ban' from upcoming streaming series 'Heeramandi' was released on Saturday. The track, sung by Raja Hasan, is adorned with the poetry of Amir Khusro, and blends traditional folk music with auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature grandeur.

The track serves as a prelude to the world of 'Heeramandi' as it gives a glimpse of the allure that awaits in the series. The song is set against the backdrop of a bygone era and takes the listeners to a realm where every note reverberates with history, culture, and celebration.

In the song each actress graces the screen with her presence, exuding elegance and charm as they immerse themselves in vibrant shades of mustard, yellow, and gold.

From intricately choreographed dance sequences to lavish set designs, every aspect of 'Sakal Ban' reflects Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to cinematic excellence.

The track has been released under the label of Bhansali music. 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

The streaming series will debut on Netflix.