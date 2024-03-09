S. Korea, Denmark Discuss Clean Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's industry ministry said Friday it has discussed
ways to expand bilateral ties in the clean energy sector, including
hydrogen, with its Danish counterpart, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.
The two countries held the annual Korea-Denmark Green Growth
Alliance meeting in Seoul, with this year's agenda focusing on
offshore wind and hydrogen, according to the Ministry of Trade,
Industry and Energy.
The two countries launched the dialogue in 2011 to seek
cooperation in sectors including the green industry, shipping and
finance.
During the meeting, Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, expressed
hope to collaborate with Denmark "to raise awareness about the
importance of expanding the deployment of carbon-free energy."
Ahn also introduced South Korea's Carbon-Free Energy initiative,
proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his keynote speech at
the United Nations General Assembly in September.
The initiative calls for promoting an active use of nuclear
power and green hydrogen as alternative energy sources to better
achieve global carbon neutrality goals.
"Both ministers also agreed to expand cooperation in offshore
wind power by combining Denmark's extensive expertise in power
generation and Korea's strong manufacturing capabilities," the
ministry said in a joint statement.
"In addition, they committed to sharing their relevant
experiences, including policy responses to the issue of public
acceptance, in an effort to promote offshore wind as a viable
pathway toward achieving carbon neutrality," it added.
