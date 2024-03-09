S. Korea, Denmark Discuss Clean Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's industry ministry said Friday it has discussed ways to expand bilateral ties in the clean energy sector, including hydrogen, with its Danish counterpart, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.

The two countries held the annual Korea-Denmark Green Growth Alliance meeting in Seoul, with this year's agenda focusing on offshore wind and hydrogen, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two countries launched the dialogue in 2011 to seek cooperation in sectors including the green industry, shipping and finance.

During the meeting, Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, expressed hope to collaborate with Denmark "to raise awareness about the importance of expanding the deployment of carbon-free energy."

Ahn also introduced South Korea's Carbon-Free Energy initiative, proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The initiative calls for promoting an active use of nuclear power and green hydrogen as alternative energy sources to better achieve global carbon neutrality goals.

"Both ministers also agreed to expand cooperation in offshore wind power by combining Denmark's extensive expertise in power generation and Korea's strong manufacturing capabilities," the ministry said in a joint statement.

"In addition, they committed to sharing their relevant experiences, including policy responses to the issue of public acceptance, in an effort to promote offshore wind as a viable pathway toward achieving carbon neutrality," it added.