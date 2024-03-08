Sarangi Cultural Academy Hosts 'Sarangi Legacy 2024' Festival In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Sarangi Cultural Academy, the world's only Sarangi academy, hosted an evening of classical music at Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi.

Founded by Sarangi artist Ustad Nasir Khan and his son Nabeel Khan, Sarangi Cultural Academy paid homage to the legendary Sarangi maestro Padma Bhushan Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab.

The event held on Thursday showcased performances by artistes, including Nabeel Khan performing Sarangi accompanied by Pranshu Chaturlal on Tabla.

Nabeel Khan began the evening with an introduction to Sarangi, called the "queen" of Indian Classical instruments, highlighting its history and unique characteristics.

He performed 'Maru Bihag', followed by compositions by Ustad Sabri Khan and his original composition, 'The Arrival of Sultan', inspired by his experiences in the desert.

Nabeel Khan's performance concluded with the iconic 'Mast Qalandar' Pranshu Chaturlal on Tabla ascertained an enriching musical experience.

The second performance featured a flute recital by Pt. Rajendra Prasanna accompanied by Abhishek Mishra. Pt. Rajendra Prasanna's rendition of Raag Puriya Kalyan, showcased his mastery over the flute. His performance included famous compositions and exercises, culminating in a rendition of thumri in Raag Khammaj.

Talking about the event, Nabeel Khan said, "This festival celebrates the rich legacy of Sarangi and Indian classical music, honoring the contributions of maestros past and present. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our music with the world and inspire future generations of artistes."