HONOR Announces Its First Regional Launch Of Flagship Phone In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Today at LEAP 2024, Global technology brand HONOR announces its first regional launch of its flagship phone Magic6 Pro in Riyadh. Ray Guo, CMO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech on the mainstage of one of the world's foremost technology events to introduce the smartphone with platform-level AI empowered human-centric experiences. Guo highlighted HONOR's confidence in the future prospects of Saudi Arabia market and commitment to high quality local development.

HONOR has accelerated its business expansion in the UAE, reaching key milestones through the introduction of innovative products and enhanced services, particularly within the past year.

Discover the Magic of AI with HONOR Magic6 Pro:

HONOR recently launched its newest OS system, MagicOS 8.0, on the HONOR Magic6 Pro, its latest flagship smartphone with fully integrated platform-level AI and the industry's first intent-based user interface (IUI) launching to consumers in Saudi Arabia this month.

Upgraded All-scenario AI Advancements in Human-Device Interaction:

2024 will bring a wave of AI breakthroughs that see technology companies leveraging AI to meet consumer needs in innovative new ways. HONOR has led this wave by bringing AI to MagicOS and introducing the industry's first platform level intent-based UI (IUI), incorporating a new kernel to create a new UI.

Powerful Performance Driven by Cross Industry Innovation:

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, bringing a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 25% increase GPU performance to the new devices.

Unmatched Display with HONOR NanoCrystal Shield:

Featuring the industry's most drop-resistant screen glass to date, the HONOR Magic6 Pro races ahead with improvements in display drop resistance. Verified by SGS's Five Star Overall Glass Drop Resistance Ability certification in multiple scenarios, the display employs advanced materials with a 50% improvement in crystal density, which enhances its shock absorption capabilities by up to 10 times compared to regular glass.

Pricing and Availability:

The HONOR Magic6 Pro will be available in Black and Epi Greenfor pre-order in UAE market from March 22, 2024, and can be purchased through hihonor,Emax, Jumbo,Sharaf DG, , Etisalat, Amazon & Noon.