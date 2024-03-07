Bayern Goalkeeper Neuer Repeats Achievement Of Real Madrid Legend Casillas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the match against Lazio
Rome was able to avoid missing a Champions League match for the
57th time, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
According to this indicator, he caught up with the legend of
Real Madrid, Iker Casillas. Now the goalkeepers share the first
place in this indicator. The third place is occupied by Italian
Gianluigi Buffon (52).
The meeting, which took place as part of the 1/8 finals of the
main European tournament, ended with a score of 3:0. Thomas Muller
and Harry Kane scored accurate shots as part of the winners, who
scored a double.
The current winner of the Champions League is English Manchester
City. In the decisive match of the 202/23 season, the English club
beat the Italian Inter. The match ended with a score of 1-0.
In the German championship standings, Bayern takes second place
with 54 points. Bayer leads the championship with 64 points.
Lazio is in ninth place in the Italian championship, having
scored 40 points.
