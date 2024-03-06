               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SOCAR President Meets With Congolese Presidential Adviser


3/6/2024 5:41:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, met Tuesday with the Presidential Adviser for International Strategy of the Republic of Congo, Francoise Joly, Azernews reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the global energy projects initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan, SOCAR's operations in various countries, as well as projects jointly implemented with the company's partners.

They also exchanged views on potential cooperation in various areas of the oil and gas sector, including oil and oil-based product trading, human capital development, and other mutual interests.

MENAFN06032024000195011045ID1107941842

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search