SOCAR President Meets With Congolese Presidential Adviser

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR),
Rovshan Najaf, met Tuesday with the Presidential Adviser for
International Strategy of the Republic of Congo, Francoise Joly, Azernews reports.
The meeting saw discussions on the global energy projects
initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan, SOCAR's operations in
various countries, as well as projects jointly implemented with the
company's partners.
They also exchanged views on potential cooperation in various
areas of the oil and gas sector, including oil and oil-based
product trading, human capital development, and other mutual
interests.
