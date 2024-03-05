Azerbaijan, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Financial Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Discussions on cooperation in the financial sector were held
between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Qatar
Financial Centre, Azernews reports, citing the
President of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, as he shared this on his "X"
social media account.
"We had a meeting with Yusuf Mohammad Al-Jaida, the head of the
Qatar Financial Centre, as part of our official visit to Qatar.
During the meeting, we exchanged views on the activities of the
Centre, its role in the development of the financial sector in
Qatar, as well as the opportunities and cooperation agreements
available for companies," he noted.
Azerbaijan and Qatar, two nations rich in natural resources and
strategic positioning, have been fostering economic ties over the
years. Both countries have significant reserves of oil and natural
gas, which form the backbone of their economies.
Although trade volumes between Azerbaijan and Qatar are
relatively modest, there is potential for expansion. Both countries
can explore opportunities for bilateral trade in non-energy sectors
such as agriculture, technology, and tourism.
Azerbaijan and Qatar can deepen their economic partnership for
mutual benefit. Ongoing dialogue, investment promotion, and trade
facilitation measures will be essential in realizing the full
potential of their economic relations.
