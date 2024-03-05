Azerbaijan, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Financial Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Discussions on cooperation in the financial sector were held between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Qatar Financial Centre, Azernews reports, citing the President of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, as he shared this on his "X" social media account.

"We had a meeting with Yusuf Mohammad Al-Jaida, the head of the Qatar Financial Centre, as part of our official visit to Qatar. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the activities of the Centre, its role in the development of the financial sector in Qatar, as well as the opportunities and cooperation agreements available for companies," he noted.

Azerbaijan and Qatar, two nations rich in natural resources and strategic positioning, have been fostering economic ties over the years. Both countries have significant reserves of oil and natural gas, which form the backbone of their economies.

Although trade volumes between Azerbaijan and Qatar are relatively modest, there is potential for expansion. Both countries can explore opportunities for bilateral trade in non-energy sectors such as agriculture, technology, and tourism.

Azerbaijan and Qatar can deepen their economic partnership for mutual benefit. Ongoing dialogue, investment promotion, and trade facilitation measures will be essential in realizing the full potential of their economic relations.