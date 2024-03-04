Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up To Almost 418K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 417,950 Russian soldiers and officers were either killed or wounded.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In the past 24 hours, Russian losses amounted to 1,150.

Also, Ukraine's defenders destroyed 6,648 Russian tanks (+8 in the past day) 12,660 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 10,210 (+22) artillery systems, 1,004 (+1) MLR systems, 698 (+2) air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,845 (+2) UAVs, 1,916 (+1) cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,374 (+42) military trucks and fuel tankers, 1,621 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians launched seven missile strikes and 50 airstrikes, as well as 112 rocket volleys, on Ukraine's army positions and at peaceful settlements in the past 24 hours.