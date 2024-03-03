Nissan celebrates rich heritage of the Patrol Super Safari with exclusive 2024 ‘Al Ostoura’ edition

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (29 February 2024) – Nissan has announced the launch of a special edition 2024 Patrol Super Safari to commemorate the iconic SUV and its esteemed position within the Nissan Patrol line-up in the region. Titled ‘Al Ostoura’, which literally translates to ‘The Legend’ in Arabic, the GCC-exclusive model pays homage to the Patrol Super Safari’s rich heritage and celebrates its deep-rooted connection to the people of the region.

The Patrol Super Safari, affectionately referred to as the "VTC", is based on the fifth-generation Nissan Patrol, which was originally produced from 1997 to 2010. Its formidable all-terrain capabilities and class-leading power made it a popular SUV for off-road enthusiasts and thrill-seekers in the Gulf region. The enduring customer demand for this model in the GCC led to its revival in 2016 as the Patrol Super Safari – and it has been in production ever since.

The 2024 Al Ostoura edition marks the culmination of the legacy of the fifth-generation Patrol and features various exterior and interior design enhancements inspired by the region’s desert landscape. Marking its distinction are special badges on the SUV’s rear pillar and engine, featuring ‘Al Ostoura since 1951’ engraved in Arabic calligraphy, alongside the SUV’s iconic silhouette.

The distinctive Arabian desert dunes also inspire a recurring design motif in the Al Ostoura edition – proudly displayed on the spare tire cover and fender garnish, as well as interior elements such as the centre console badge and floor mats. The rich color palette, featuring two exterior color schemes, is complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels, distinctive body stickers and contrasting exterior inserts on the roof, bumpers and wheel arches.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said, “The Patrol is a legendary nameplate for Nissan in the Middle East, and the journey of the Patrol Super Safari over decades is a testament to the deep emotional bond we have built with our loyal customers. By combining exceptional performance and nostalgic memories for GCC nationals and expatriates alike, it has successfully integrated itself into the cultural fabric of our region. The ‘Al Ostoura’ special edition encapsulates the spirit of the Patrol Super Safari and is our way to express our gratitude to the people of the region who have made it more than just a vehicle, but a cherished part of our shared heritage.”

A rugged and reliable off-road vehicle, the 2024 Patrol Super Safari Al Ostoura is powered by a 4.8-liter in-line six-cylinder engine, delivering 280 horsepower and 451 Nm of torque. Featuring Valve Timing Control (VTC) and Nissan Induction Control System (NICS), it offers exceptional off-road performance and impressive top speed on the highway. The power is seamlessly directed through a 5-speed automatic or manual transmission.

Beyond its powerful performance, the “Al Ostoura” is equipped with an electronically controlled power steering for effortless control at low speeds and firm handling at high speeds. This is complemented by cruise control, a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, dual-front SRS airbags, and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) to ensure a safer and more connected driving experience, both on and off the road.

The 2024 Nissan Patrol Super Safari Al Ostoura is now available through Nissan's partner network across the Gulf region. This exclusive model joins the wider model line-up, which includes the Patrol and the race-inspired Patrol NISMO models.





MENAFN03032024003109013449ID1107927184