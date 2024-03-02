NASA Cancels OSAM-1 Satellite Servicing Technology Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NASA has canceled a multibillion-dollar project to demonstrate
satellite servicing technologies that had suffered extensive delays
and cost overruns, Azernews reports, citing spacenews.
In a brief statement March 1, NASA announced it was ending the
On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM) 1 mission.
OSAM-1 was being developed to refuel the Landsat 7 spacecraft and
then perform the in-orbit assembly of a Ka-band satellite
antenna.
NASA said it was canceling OSAM-1“due to continued technical,
cost, and schedule challenges, and a broader community evolution
away from refueling unprepared spacecraft, which has led to a lack
of a committed partner.”
The agency said that, after formal congressional notifications
of its decision, it would start the process for an orderly
shutdown, which would include transferring hardware and“pursuing
potential partnerships or alternative hardware uses.”
NASA said it would also review how to mitigate the impact of the
cancellation on the workforce at the Goddard Space Flight Center,
which was leading OSAM-1. NASA spokesperson Jimi Russell said there
are approximately 450 NASA employees and contractors working on
OSAM-1, and that NASA“is committed to supporting project workforce
per plan through fiscal year 2024.”
OSAM-1 started about a decade ago as Restore-L, with the goal of
launching as soon as 2020 to refuel Landsat 7. The mission was
renamed OSAM-1 in 2020 with the addition of payloads to perform
in-space assembly and manufacturing activities.
The mission, though, suffered significant cost overruns and
delays. As of April 2022, the mission's total cost, once projected
to be between $626 million and $753 million, had grown to $2.05
billion and its launch delayed to December 2026. NASA's Office of
Inspector General (OIG), in an October 2023 report, concluded the
project would likely suffer additional overruns, with an estimated
cost at completion as high as $2.17 billion and a launch of between
March and June 2027.
A key factor in OSAM-1's problems, the report concluded, was the
performance of Maxar, which is supplying both the spacecraft bus as
well as the robotics payload, called Space Infrastructure Dexterous
Robot (SPIDER), under contracts with a combined value of nearly
$316 million. Maxar delivered the OSAM-1 bus in September 2023, two
and a half years behind schedule, and was running more than two
years late with the deliveries of SPIDER components, OIG found.
Maxar acknowledged in the report that they had“significantly
underestimated the scope and complexity of the work” modifying one
of its 1300-series satellite buses, designed for commercial
geostationary orbit communications satellites, for use on OSAM-1 in
low Earth orbit. The company also had technical problems with
SPIDER as well as issues managing subcontractors. NASA said in
September 2023 it has removed one element of SPIDER called
MakerSat, which would have manufactured a composite beam, to focus
on its servicing and assembly technologies.
