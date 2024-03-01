Infinix Launches Smartphone With 6,000Mah Battery In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Smartphone brand Infinix on Friday launched its latest device in India, the Smart 8 Plus, with a massive 6000mAh battery.

Available in three colour variants -- Galaxy White, Timber Black and Shiny Gold, users can purchase this new smartphone at Rs 6,999 (inclusive bank offers) starting March 9 on Flipkart.

"The latest smartphone by Infinix offers a plethora of features that combine style, innovation, and performance," the company said.

The Smart 8 Plus features a 50MP Dual AI Camera, complemented by a Quad-LED ring flash for professional-grade photography in any lighting condition.

The device comes with an 8MP front camera with LED flash for taking selfies, 128GB internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM (4 GB +4GB Virtual RAM).

According to the company, the Smart 8 Plus's side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology ensure the highest level of safety and security for users' data.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa Core Processor, the Smart 8 Plus delivers fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities.

The device runs on Android 13 Go (XOS 13), offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.