Bein Secures Exclusive 10-Year Broadcast Partnership With Formula 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group (beIN) has secured exclusive rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship in 25 countries, spanning the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as Turkiye, from the start of the 2024 season until the end of the 2033 season.

Under the new 10-year agreement, subscribers across MENA and Türkiye to beIN's flagship platforms –beIN SPORTS and beIN's OTT platform TOD – will be able to experience every second of Practice, Qualifying and F1 Sprint and Grand Prix races live, with Arabic, Turkish and English commentary as well as exclusive in-depth analysis from leading presenters and pundits.

Viewers from across both MENA and Türkiye will also be able to watche very single race in 4K/UHD on beIN SPORTS and TOD. F2 and F3 races will also be live and exclusive in all three language.

The agreement also includes an exclusive content partnership for the MENA region which will see Formula 1 and beIN working together to create, for the first time, content specifically focused on the large and passionate audience in the MENA region. This will include Doha becoming a dedicated regional content production hub, which will harness beIN's world leading production capabilities.

The action-packed 2024 season will have a record 24 race calendar which both starts and finishes the season in MENA. This includes four major regional Grands Prix, starting in Bahrain on February 29 for theopening race of the season, swiftly followed by Saudi Arabia in March, then Qatar in November, before the season finale in Abu Dubai in December.

Yousef Al Obaidly, CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP said:“We are delighted to see the return of Formula 1 live and exclusively on beIN across 25 countries spanning the MENA region and Turkiye. We look forward to creating thrilling Formula 1 experiences for millions of fans and growing a new generation of followers through exciting regional content and innovative broadcasting. This deal is also testament to the fantastic long-term success and continued ambitions of beIN MEDIA GROUP as one of the leading sports, entertainment and media groups in the world.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:“Since Formula 1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004, we have seen the growth of a passionate fanbase in the Middle East who love to go racing. With beIN, we have found a partner who elevate the broadcast experience and create best-in-class programming that delivers against our mission to showcase the drama and spectacle of Formula 1 for our fans at home.”

This long-term and transformational partnership builds on beIN's existing partnership with Formula 1 in the Asia Pacific region, where beIN is the exclusive broadcaster of Formula 1 in ten (10) countries until the end of the 2025 season. beIN is now the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in a total of 35 countries world-wide. It also enhances beIN and TOD's multi-sport offering and is the latest in a series of long-term media rights partnership agreements in MENA including the FIFA World Cup, AFC and US Open.