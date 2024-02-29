COP29 Delegation Takes Part In Sixth Session Of UN Environment Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The delegation of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is
taking part in the sixth session of the United Nations (UN)
Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), Azernews reports.
"Today at UNEA-6, the COP29 delegation presented Azerbaijan's
inclusive approach and expressed its commitment to work with all
stakeholders at COP29. The importance of setting higher ambitions
within the framework of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)
was also emphasised," the statement reads.
The sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) takes
place from February 26 to March 1, 2024, at the headquarters of the
UN Environment Program in Nairobi, Kenya.
The 2024 Baku Climate Change Conference, or COP 29, is an
international conference organised by the United Nations that will
take place from November 11 to 22, 2024, in Baku, the capital of
Azerbaijan.
It will be the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP) to be
attended by signatory countries to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
MENAFN29022024000195011045ID1107915269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.